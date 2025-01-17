28% increase in IT exports: NA informed

The National Assembly was informed today that there has been a twenty-eight percent increase in Information and Computer Technology exports in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja told the House during the Question Hour that this increase in exports is directly proportional to the increase of internet usage and speed in the country.

She pointed out that the VPNs and Whatsapp are fully functional. She mentioned that comprehensive efforts are underway to bring considerable improvement in overall internet experience.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ahmad Atteeq Anwer told the House that a national flagship initiative, Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme is under implementation with a target of planting 3.29 billion trees by 2028.

He said plantation and distribution of 2.2 billion plants across the country has been achieved since 2019. He said under the programme, nationwide plantation campaigns are organized every year during spring and monsoon.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the government is considering establishing a new climate finance governance framework to streamline processes and improve access to climate finance.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at five pm.