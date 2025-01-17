Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

28% increase in IT exports: NA informed

28% increase in IT exports: NA informed
Web Desk
4:47 PM | January 17, 2025
National

The National Assembly was informed today that there has been a twenty-eight percent increase in Information and Computer Technology exports in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja told the House during the Question Hour that this increase in exports is directly proportional to the increase of internet usage and speed in the country.

She pointed out that the VPNs and Whatsapp are fully functional. She mentioned that comprehensive efforts are underway to bring considerable improvement in overall internet experience.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ahmad Atteeq Anwer told the House that a national flagship initiative, Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme is under implementation with a target of planting 3.29 billion trees by 2028.

He said plantation and distribution of 2.2 billion plants across the country has been achieved since 2019. He said under the programme, nationwide plantation campaigns are organized every year during spring and monsoon.

Singer Jawad Ahmad booked for attacking LESCO team

The Parliamentary Secretary said the government is considering establishing a new climate finance governance framework to streamline processes and improve access to climate finance.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at five pm.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025