Friday, January 17, 2025
48 Sindh police personnel, including six martyrs awarded QPM, PPM medals

Home Minister Lanjar pays tribute to brave personnel of Sindh Police who have sacrificed their precious lives

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
KARACHI  -  Sindh Home minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar attended an event as the chief guest at the Saleem Wahidi Auditorium, DL Branch Clifton, where police officers were honoured for their outstanding services and were awarded QPM and PPM medals.

Home Minister Lanjar, in his address, paid tribute to the brave personnel of the Sindh Police who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty. He expressed pride in the martyrs of Sindh Police and their families, acknowledging the efforts of the police in ensuring the safety and security of the public despite challenging circumstances.

He stated that despite inadequate facilities and difficult conditions, the police officers continue to stand firm in the discharge of their duties. Lanjar also appreciated the positive changes seen in the operations and measures of the Karachi Police and thanked the efforts of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and his team. He added that, Karachi, being a large city with a diverse population from both within Pakistan and abroad, requires collective efforts for the development and prosperity of the country and the province. He emphasized the importance of making decisions based on merit and the priorities of the people.

He remarked that it was a matter of great pride to be part of today’s event, reaffirming their commitment to protect the country, the province, and its citizens. He stressed that they would never shy away from any sacrifice for the peace and security of the nation and would always remember the sacrifices made by their elders.

He also mentioned that the sacrifices made by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the daughter of the East, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, for the country’s survival and security would never be forgotten.

