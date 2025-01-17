700 absent teachers dismissed from service in Balochistan: Secy

QUETTA - Provincial Secondary Education Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Thursday said that about 1,000 schools out of 2,300 inactive schools were activated while 700 absent were dismissed from job by Education Department in past year. He said this while talking to media here. He said that the Education Department has taken action across the province including Quetta and 700 absent teachers have been dismissed from their jobs in order to improve quality of education.

He said that measures were being taken to build modern latest schools in every district in line with modern requirements, two model schools to be built in populated areas.

The provincial government is in touch with various donor agencies to enroll 2.6 million out-of-school children in educational institutions in Balochistan, he said. He said that efforts are being made to provide all basic facilities including water, electricity and toilet facilities in schools in the remote areas of the province for better interest of the education.

The secretary said that Rs126 billion are spent on education in the budget, but despite this, it is facing serious problems. He said that the present government is committed to improving education and many schools have been activated.

Two model schools will be built in densely populated areas while one model school will be built in all other districts, he said. Saleh Nasir said that currently 13,000 posts are vacant in the province and youths who are facing educational difficulties are being recruited on contract and merit basis. He said that the scope of the food programme is being expanded to eliminate malnutrition among children.

He said that on the special directive of Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, salaries of absent teachers have been cut and some teachers have been dismissed from their jobs to activate inactive schools in border areas including Awaran, Khuzdar, Harnai. He said that parents in northern Balochistan should cooperate with the Education Department and administration to get their children admitted in March, 2025.