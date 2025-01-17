7th Death Anniversary: Honoring Pakistan’s Baseball Pioneer Syed Khawar Shah

LAHORE - The 7th death anniversary of Syed Khawar Shah, the legendary sports organizer and founder of baseball in Pakistan, was observed with great devotion and respect, both nationally and internationally. Syed Khawar Shah, affectionately remembered as a pioneer of baseball in Pakistan, passed away seven years ago, yet his contributions to sports remain deeply ingrained in the hearts of his admirers. Known for his tireless efforts in promoting various sports, Khawar Shah’s legacy continues to inspire athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts across the nation. Speaking to the media on this solemn occasion, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, son of late Khawar Shah and Secretary of Pakistan Federation Baseball, highlighted his father’s enduring influence. “The seeds my father planted in the form of players, coaches, officials, and students have grown into strong, fruitful trees, providing shade and sustenance to countless families across Pakistan,” he remarked. Khawar Shah’s vision not only cultivated talent but also created livelihoods, enabling thousands of households to thrive. His efforts laid a solid foundation for the growth of baseball and other sports, establishing a legacy that continues to flourish to this day.

As Pakistan pays tribute to this extraordinary sports visionary, his contributions serve as a reminder of the enduring power of dedication, leadership, and the pursuit of excellence.