8th Brig Rashid Malik Basketball Excellence Awards on 30th

LAHORE - The 8th Brigadier Rashid Malik Basketball Excellence Awards, named after Pakistan’s renowned international basketball player, will be presented at a grand ceremony on January 30 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The announcement was made by Muhammad Haider Khan, President of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club. To ensure transparency, a selection committee was formed under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner South. The committee included notable members such as Azmatullah Khan from NBP, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan from UBL, DSP Muhammad Saeed Arain from the Police, and Nuzakat Khan from the Navy.

The recipients of this prestigious award include Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Shahid Satti, Muhammad Asghar Azeem, Saleem Khameesani, Dilawar Abbas, Zaeema Khatoon, Nusrat Afzal, Saeeda Iftikhar, Uzma Sheikh, and Malik Muhammad Ishaq.

The awards ceremony will be graced by Maj Usman Ali Malik, son of the late Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, and CEO of Security 2000 Agency, who will distribute the awards.