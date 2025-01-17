‘A Few Good Men’

I lived, live & want to live in Peshawar…… only those who live & lived in their native city would understand this feeling.

I often reflect on the state of our city and its potential for improvement. One fine morning, I embarked on a journey from Pakistan to Europe, flying out of Islamabad International Airport. The trip from Peshawar to Islamabad, however, felt more exhausting than the eight-hour flight itself. Upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, I was struck by the orderly traffic and designated parking areas for taxis and private vehicles receiving travellers. It raised a pressing question in my mind: why is Pakistan not like this?

The stark contrast between Europe and Pakistan’s traffic systems seems rooted in education. Europe’s higher literacy rate contributes to a populace that understands and respects traffic rules. In Pakistan, we often attribute such behaviour to the fact that they are “Angrez Hai” or a “free and civilized nation.” My entire Euro trip was stress-free when it came to commuting, with no concerns about chaotic roads or reckless driving.

On my return journey, we had a layover in Dubai. Walking out of Dubai International Airport, I observed an even more systematic traffic flow. What struck me most was that the majority of drivers in Dubai were Pakistanis and Pashtuns. These very people, who often disregard traffic rules back home, were strictly adhering to them abroad. This paradox posed an even more alarming question: why do these individuals follow rules in Dubai but not in Pakistan?

After much contemplation, I realized that our country lacks effective enforcement. Wrongdoers often escape penalties and even seem to benefit from shortcuts, fostering a culture where following rules is seen as naivety. As the saying goes, “Pakistan May Theek Banda Hi Ghalat Hai” (In Pakistan, the honest person is considered wrong). Most drivers in Pakistan have never been educated about traffic regulations. Without proper education and awareness, how can we expect them to do the right thing?

Sundays at home often involve deep conversations with my father. One recurring question dominates our discussions: “How can we fix this country?” We concluded that addressing traffic issues could resolve half of Pakistan’s problems. Fixing traffic is not just about smoother commutes; it’s about transforming the national mindset—eliminating the inclination to take shortcuts and fostering a culture of doing things the right way.

I decided to start with myself, committing to always drive by the book. Next, I began educating drivers around me. Witnessing them adopt safer driving practices and avoid shortcuts gave me hope. It became clear that people are willing to change; they simply need guidance. I observed that when drivers received even basic education about traffic rules, they felt a sense of pride and societal respect for their improved behaviour. Sometimes, it feels like “law is above the law,” especially when police vehicles travel the wrong way without any emergency. This behavior underscores a troubling reality: a country with too many laws often struggles to implement them effectively. This dilemma is a hallmark of many developing nations.

Determined to take this initiative further, I started exploring broader solutions. Last week, I met with Additional IG Kashif Alam to discuss this pressing issue. I was pleasantly surprised by his attention and support to a young boy like myself. He facilitated a meeting with SSP Traffic Saud, where we had a productive conversation over a cup of tea.

These individuals, a few good men in positions of influence, inspired hope for change. During the meeting, I presented my perspective on how traffic could be improved in Peshawar. SSP Saud encouraged me to start small, suggesting that I take on University Town as my first project.

Currently, we are in the planning phase for remapping University Town, a key area in Peshawar. Our goal is to develop a systematic traffic plan that can later be extended to other parts of the city. This project has the potential to serve as a model for broader reforms, proving that with education, enforcement, and determination, we can bring order to Pakistan’s roads.

Fixing traffic is not just a logistical necessity; it’s a step toward creating a disciplined, educated, and progressive society. By addressing this issue, we can pave the way for a brighter future for Pakistan—one where following rules is a norm, not an exception.

And finally, you need a few good men to educate and implement traffic norms in the country. Believing in this change is believing in a better Pakistan.

We need a “few good men”.

By Hamza Aamir

–The writer can be reached at hamza.haa@hotmail.com