A Silent Crisis Among Students

It is time to address two of the most pressing issues in Pakistan today: brain drain and mental health struggles. Together, these crises are depriving our nation of the young minds capable of reforming and improving our society.

Every day, Pakistan’s brightest and most talented youth make the difficult choice to leave the country. Since 2022, over a million skilled professionals have reportedly emigrated, taking with them not just expertise but also the passion and optimism that could have shaped our future.

Simultaneously, mental health concerns remain a silent epidemic, affecting over 45 million Pakistanis. Despite this, stigma and neglect continue to isolate those in need of support. Among the most affected are students, burdened by immense academic, financial, and emotional pressures.

A recent tragedy underscores this crisis. Zia ud Din, a law student from Islamia College Peshawar, took his own life, leaving behind a note that read: “I am tired of this life and cannot live anymore... Without someone to sympathise with me or comprehend my suffering, I feel isolated.” His devastating words reflect the struggles of countless students overwhelmed by stress, despair, and a lack of emotional support.

It is time to act. Our youth deserve better—not just opportunities for success in Pakistan but also the emotional support to lead fulfilling lives. Together, we can create a society where no dream is lost, and no voice goes unheard.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.