Al-Qadir Trust case: Everything you should know

An accountability court on Friday convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Imran was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Bushra received a seven-year sentence. Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict at a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail after multiple delays. Fines of Rs1 million and Rs500,000 were also imposed on the PTI chairman and his spouse, respectively.

The case centers on allegations that the couple illegally acquired billions of rupees and land from a real estate firm to legalize £190 million identified and returned to Pakistan by the UK during Imran's tenure.

Case background

Imran Khan was first arrested in connection with this case on May 9, 2023, sparking nationwide protests. Although released shortly afterward, he was re-arrested in November 2023 while already imprisoned in a separate cipher case.

The accountability court formally indicted Imran and Bushra in February 2024, and hearings continued at Adiala Jail until the verdict was reserved on December 18. However, the decision faced multiple delays due to winter vacations and other reasons before being announced on January 13, 2025.

Imran has consistently dismissed the charges as politically motivated, accusing opponents of weaponizing state institutions to suppress dissent.

The Al-Qadir Trust Case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that Imran played a central role in diverting funds meant for the state into a private account used to purchase land by Bahria Town Karachi.

Malik Riaz Hussain, a prominent real estate tycoon, along with his son and several other individuals, are also implicated. However, many of the accused have absconded and been declared proclaimed offenders. Properties linked to the suspects have been frozen.

NAB accused Imran, Bushra Bibi, and others of corruption and deliberate refusal to provide crucial information. The investigation suggested that Malik Riaz and his associates conspired with the PTI leadership to divert the funds, with the Al-Qadir Trust receiving significant land donations in return.

How the case began

The controversy stems from a £190 million settlement reached in 2018 between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Malik Riaz’s family. The settlement included a £50 million London property and funds frozen in Malik Riaz's accounts. Initially, the PTI government claimed these funds would return to the state, but they were transferred to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as part of a separate settlement in a Bahria Town case.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later alleged that Imran and Bushra accepted bribes, including Rs5 billion and land, to protect Bahria Town in a money laundering case. The allegations gained traction after an alleged audio leak and further investigations by NAB.

NAB’s involvement

NAB summoned key figures linked to the case, including members of Imran’s cabinet and Malik Riaz. Notices were also sent to other associates, including Zulfi Bukhari and Farhat Shahzadi, who reportedly acted as a frontwoman for the former premier and his wife.

In May 2023, NAB arrested Imran after he failed to cooperate with the investigation. The agency claims substantial documentary evidence exists against him. Rana Sanaullah stated that Imran’s refusal to participate in the investigation forced NAB to execute his arrest.

This case is among several corruption inquiries faced by the former prime minister.