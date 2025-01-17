Al-Qadir Trust case verdict legal, merit-based: Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the verdict in one hundred and ninety million pound Al-Qadir Trust case is in accordance with the law and based on merit.

Talking to the media persons outside parliament house in Islamabad today (Friday) along with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, he said the PTI founder failed to prove his innocence in the case. He said the leading lawyers and neutral experts are also describing the verdict as being in line with the law.

Attaullah Tarar regretted the use of religion card in the case saying that the corruption cannot be hidden through this.

He said Al-Qadir Trust case was the mega corruption case in the country's history. He said the defence counsel did not contest the case on merit but on political grounds. He also mentioned that the verdict highlighted the defence counsel's failure to present any evidence of innocence and the inability to respond to the evidence presented by the prosecution.

In his remarks on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Al-Qadir Trust case is an open and shut case. He said it was a heinous act and the volume of corruption in this case is unprecedented.