Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aleema Khan condemns court verdict against Imran Khan

Aleema Khan condemns court verdict against Imran Khan
Web Desk
3:53 PM | January 17, 2025
National

Aleema Khan, on Friday, expressed her disappointment over the accountability court’s decision convicting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, the former prime minister’s sister said she had anticipated such a verdict.

She recalled that Imran Khan had faced similar sentences three times in the past, all of which were later suspended by the high court.

“I feel pity for the judge who announced this verdict, as it may have been influenced by pressure or the prospect of promotion,” she remarked. Aleema highlighted that Al-Qadir University was a cherished project of the PTI founder, and he was now being punished for his vision.

She confirmed plans to challenge the ruling in the high court, revealing that Imran Khan had urged his supporters and family to remain resilient during this challenging time.

“Imran Khan has reminded us that punishment and reward are ultimately not determined by these individuals,” Aleema concluded.

Al-Qadir Trust case verdict legal, merit-based: Attaullah Tarar

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025