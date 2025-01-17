Aleema Khan condemns court verdict against Imran Khan

Aleema Khan, on Friday, expressed her disappointment over the accountability court’s decision convicting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, the former prime minister’s sister said she had anticipated such a verdict.

She recalled that Imran Khan had faced similar sentences three times in the past, all of which were later suspended by the high court.

“I feel pity for the judge who announced this verdict, as it may have been influenced by pressure or the prospect of promotion,” she remarked. Aleema highlighted that Al-Qadir University was a cherished project of the PTI founder, and he was now being punished for his vision.

She confirmed plans to challenge the ruling in the high court, revealing that Imran Khan had urged his supporters and family to remain resilient during this challenging time.

“Imran Khan has reminded us that punishment and reward are ultimately not determined by these individuals,” Aleema concluded.