All possible steps to be taken to bring city’s activities under framework of law: Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has stated that all possible measures will be taken to bring the city’s activities under the framework of the law and no one will be allowed to engage in illegal activities. Efforts will continue at all levels to implement the relevant municipal rules and regulations to improve Karachi.

The Mayor instructed the Director of Enforcement and Implementation, Shafiq Shah, to take action across all areas impartially and without any pressure, particularly against illegal constructions. He emphasized that no action should be taken against constructions that are in accordance with the approved maps by the SBCA (Sindh Building Control Authority) and where all fees have been paid.

On Thursday, the department took action by halting illegal constructions in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and confiscating construction materials being used for the work. Actions against illegal activities will continue across every district of Karachi.

The Mayor said that strict instructions had been given to the Department of Enforcement and Implementation to ensure the implementation of municipal rules and regulations and to take immediate action against anyone found violating these rules.

The Mayor of Karachi further stated that such steps are essential for improving the city and providing more municipal facilities to the citizens, and therefore, there can be no compromise on these matters.

He emphasized that encroachments damage the city’s beauty and encourage the land-grabbing mafia.

He urged the public to refrain from creating encroachments, to construct buildings according to the approved plans, and to ensure compliance with the authorized number of floors to avoid any damage. He concluded by stating that this city belongs to all of us, and it is our collective responsibility to make it beautiful and in accordance with the rules and regulations.