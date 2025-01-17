Friday, January 17, 2025
Amir/Abubakar claim doubles title at Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
LAHORE  -  Amir Mazari of Aitchison and Abubakar Talha of FGEI Schools clinched the boys U-18 doubles title at the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore. Both Amir and Abubakar displayed outstanding tennis techniques and skills against Asad Zaman and M Salaar, with the scores of 6-1, 6-1 to clinch the doubles title. Amir Mazari, a dedicated student of renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik – former Davis Cup captain and Pakistan’s top ITF senior player – credited his mentor for providing invaluable guidance and support that led to his national title victory. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Amir acknowledged his coach’s role in shaping his journey and thanked Aitchison College for encouraging his tennis pursuits while maintaining academic excellence. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Muhammad Salaar beat Nabeel Qayum 6-1, 6-1 and Wapda’sAbubakar Talha beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-0. In the girls U-14 semifinals, Khadija Khalil beat Aimen Rehan 5-3,4-1 and Shahnoor Umer beat Rania Shahrukh Malik 4-0,4-0. In the boys U-14 quarterfinal, Abdur Rehman beat Rayan Khan 4-2,4-1, Ohad e Mustafa beat Zohaib Amjad 2-4,5-3,4-2 andM Junaid Khan beat Aalay Hussain 4-2,5-3. In the boys U-12 semifinals, Muhammad Muaz beat Majid Ali Bachani 4-1,4-1 and Muhammad Ayan beat MIbrahim Gill 5-4,4-2. In the girls U-12 semifinals, Khadija Khalil beat Eman Shahbaz 4-1,4-1 and Aiman Rehan beat Shahnoor Umer 5-4,4-1. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Ahstar Alam beat Shahnoor Umer 6-3, Wajeeha Fatima beat Shahreen Umer 6-1. Today (Friday), all finals will be played. Col (R)Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy General Manager (Admin &Purchase)Millat Tractors Limited will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

