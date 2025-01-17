ANF organises theatre play for awareness against drugs

KARACHI - The Regional Directorate Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in collaboration with Quaid e Azam Boys College and other schools, organised a Threatre performance themed “Nasha Adam Khor Hai” here at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Thursday. The aim of organising Theatre play was to raise awareness against drugs. Students, teachers, artists and people from all walks of life unanimously called out the society to do more against drug abuse. Speaking at the occasion, Commander ANF Sindh Brigadier Umar Farooq praised the performance and enthusiasm of students and teachers for arranging this performance and their valor against drug abuse. Brigadier Umar Farooq called out social media as one of the cause for spreading drug abuse and providing easy access to drugs among youth. He urged parents to remove communication gap with their children and cautioned them to remain vigilant on social circle and activities of their children. Despite limited resources ANF is leading front foot against drugs with running 5 drug rehabilitation hospitals in Sindh, therefore, society should come forward to aid ANF in fight against drugs, he continued.