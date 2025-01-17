ANF recovers 1,818 grams heroin

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 1,818 grams heroin, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, a Srilankan national was arrested on recovering of 1,818 grams heroin. The accused, who was going to Thailand through a foreign flight, had tactfully concealed the drugs in his travel bag. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigation has been initiated.