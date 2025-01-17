Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ANF recovers 1,818 grams heroin

APP
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 1,818 grams heroin, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, a Srilankan national was arrested on recovering of 1,818 grams heroin. The accused, who was going to Thailand through a foreign flight, had tactfully concealed the drugs in his travel bag. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigation has been initiated.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025