Asghar Ali Naz honored with lifetime achievement award

LAHORE - Former Senior Vice President of East Zone and President of Raja Cricket Club, Asghar , has been included among the esteemed club organizers receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. The prestigious award ceremony took place at the LCCA Headquarters, where Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of LRCA, presented the award to Asghar Naz in the presence of Executive Committee members. Expressing gratitude, Asghar Naz thanked Kh Nadeem for recognizing and honoring club organizers. The LRCA chief lauded the role of club organizers, describing them as the backbone of cricket, and emphasized that the success of today’s cricket superstars is a proof of their tireless efforts.