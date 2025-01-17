Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Asghar Ali Naz honored with lifetime achievement award

Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Former Senior Vice President of East Zone and President of Raja Cricket Club, Asghar Ali Naz, has been included among the esteemed club organizers receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. The prestigious award ceremony took place at the LCCA Headquarters, where Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of LRCA, presented the award to Asghar Naz in the presence of Executive Committee members. Expressing gratitude, Asghar Naz thanked Kh Nadeem for recognizing and honoring club organizers. The LRCA chief lauded the role of club organizers, describing them as the backbone of cricket, and emphasized that the success of today’s cricket superstars is a proof of their tireless efforts.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025