Ata Tarar hails £190m case verdict as 'triumph of justice'

Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Friday described the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case as “the biggest mega-corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history,” asserting that the court's verdict represents a significant step toward justice.

The minister remarked, “This was an open-and-shut case, and the verdict reflects the triumph of justice.” He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, accusing founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, of misusing recovered funds by returning them to the individual from whom they were seized.

Tarar raised questions about the transparency of the matter, pointing to the alleged secrecy surrounding the federal cabinet’s decision on the issue. “If there was nothing to hide, why was the matter presented in a sealed envelope?” he asked.

Support for Political Dialogue

While condemning PTI’s alleged corruption, Tarar maintained his support for ongoing political negotiations. “Negotiations should continue regardless of this decision’s impact,” he said, emphasizing the need for stability and constructive dialogue.

Regarding PTI’s demand for a judicial commission, the minister dismissed it as unnecessary. “Judicial commissions are established for ambiguous matters. PTI’s demand is unwarranted,” he stated.

Court Verdict

Earlier, an Accountability Court sentenced PTI founder Imran Khan to 14 years in prison and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the decision at Adiala Jail, where the accused were present.

The court also imposed fines of Rs1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi. Failure to pay the fines will result in additional imprisonment. The court further ordered the seizure of Al-Qadir University.

The ruling has intensified political tensions, with government officials labeling it a victory for accountability and opposition figures questioning its impartiality.