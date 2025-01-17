Friday, January 17, 2025
Attock police arrest 11 outlaws

Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Police arrested eleven outlaws involved in different anti social activities. In the first case, police arrested Arshad r/o Bhalot for allegedly giving life threats to his father over property dispute. In another case, police arrested five gamblers Aqeel Ahmad, Amanullah,  Saeed Ahmad and Muhammad Mehran. Similarly, police arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in different criminal activities. The arrested proclaimed offenders included Waseem Abbas, Abid, Zeeshan, Saad and Shirin Gul.

Staff Reporter

