Aurangzeb chairs meeting on New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Thursday chaired a meeting on the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025 which aims to address key challenges in the adoption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) and sets ambitious targets for transitioning to clean energy in the transport sector.

Secretary Industries and Production delivered a detailed presentation outlining the current state of the electric vehicle industry. The presentation emphasized policy interventions to ensure smooth adoption of NEVs in line with national priorities. Discussions focused on overcoming barriers to electric vehicle production and adoption, improving manufacturing processes, addressing infrastructure needs, necessary policy corrections to streamline EV production, addressing supply chain issues, and encouraging private sector investment.

The finance minister stressed the importance of the timely development and implementation of the NEV Policy 2025-30. The minister stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to achieve policy targets and align them with Pakistan’s environmental and economic priorities.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to expedite efforts for the successful implementation of the NEV Policy, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Climate Change, Member Custom Policy, Additional Secretary Trade Policy (Ministry of Commerce), and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi who called on the minister at Finance Division.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ongoing economic reforms, bilateral relations, and opportunities for deeper economic cooperation.

Minister Aurangzeb welcomed Akamatsu on assuming his diplomatic responsibilities in Islamabad, commending Japan’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan. The minister highlighted the positive momentum in Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, which he attributed to key reforms and structural adjustments across various sectors, including fiscal framework, taxation, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), energy, rightsizing of the federal government, and privatization efforts.

The minister emphasized that the government remains committed to continuing its reform agenda, focusing on critical issues such as population growth and climate change vulnerability. He noted the importance of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank, aimed at addressing these challenges and fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

Minister Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining the trust and credibility of its bilateral and multilateral development partners, including Japan. He expressed appreciation for Japan’s diplomatic, economic, and technical support and urged Japanese investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in manufacturing and production, which would contribute to the country’s exportable surplus.

Ambassador Akamatsu expressed his appreciation for the progress made in Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and the government’s reform efforts. He provided an update on the scope of ongoing Japanese investment in Pakistan, noting that around 80 Japanese companies currently operate in the country, employing over 65,000 local workers, and significantly contributing to the Pakistani economy.

Minister Aurangzeb acknowledged Japan’s valuable contributions and assured the Ambassador of Pakistan’s continued engagement with Japanese investors to incorporate their input in the upcoming federal budget’s policy framework.

Both sides expressed a strong desire to further strengthen bilateral economic ties and explore new avenues for collaboration.