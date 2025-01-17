Friday, January 17, 2025
Bahawalpur DPO directs traffic police to prioritise smooth flow, safety on highways

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Bahawalpur  -  Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan has directed the traffic police to play an active role in improving the traffic system and ensuring smooth traffic flow on highways. Maintaining traffic flow and preventing accidents, particularly in foggy weather, are among the police’s top priorities. “The implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Additional IG Traffic Punjab must be ensured in all cases,” said the DPO. In line with the vision of IG Punjab and the directives of the Additional IG Traffic Punjab, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan instructed all traffic staff to focus on enforcement and uninterrupted traffic flow. He emphasised that reflectors should be installed on slow-moving vehicles to reduce accidents caused by extreme cold and fog, potentially saving many lives. He also called for the installation of signboards and cat eyes on roads to further enhance safety. The DPO stressed that all available resources should be utilised to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and prevent accidents. Additionally, in accordance with the orders of the Additional IG Traffic, all driving schools and licensing centres should provide necessary facilities to citizens. He also emphasised the importance of uniform law enforcement, free from any form of discrimination or bias.

OUR STAFF REPORT

