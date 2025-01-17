Bilawal pays tribute to Shaheed Fazil Raho on his death anniversary

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Fazil Rahoo on his 38th maryrdom anniversary, remembering him as a beacon of resistance, a champion of peasants’ rights, and a symbol of unyielding commitment to democracy. According to the press release issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell, Chairman PPP, in his message, lauded Shaheed Fazil Rahoo’s exceptional contributions to the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) under the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “Fazil Rahoo stood tall in the face of oppression and made the ultimate sacrifice for the rights of the downtrodden and the protection of democratic values,” he added. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to carrying forward Shaheed Fazil Rahoo’s mission by empowering the marginalized, safeguarding democracy, and ensuring justice for all.