BISE announces last date for SSC online forms

HYDERABAD - Controller of Examinations Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Elahi Bhutto has stated in his announcement that the last date for submission of online forms for SSC Part One 9th Class Annual Examinations for the academic year 2025 for candidates studying in government and private educational institutions of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts has been fixed as January 29, 2025. The announcement further states that the enrollment fee of students studying in government educational institutions has been waived by the Sindh Government, while the fee for regular candidates of the Science Group of private educational institutions has been fixed at Rs. 2610 and the fee for candidates of the General Private Group has been fixed at Rs. 4710.