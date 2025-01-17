CDA board approves construction of parking plaza near Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority board approved construction of a parking plaza on the plot adjacent to Centaurus Mall. The second meeting of the was held on Thursday at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by the all members of the . Various agenda items were discussed during the meeting. According to details, approval was granted for the open auction of commercial plots. Commercial plots of various categories will be presented for investment in the open auction of commercial plots. Investors will be given different incentives including two year easy installment plan. He emphasized ensuring that the plots presented for auction are equipped with all basic amenities and free from any encroachments. The meeting also approved the purchase of two tree transplanters for relocating trees affected by development projects to alternative locations. Chairman CDA instructed that the working process for purchasing tree transplanter be completed. It is noteworthy that at present, CDA acquires tree transplanters from various departments on rental basis for relocating trees. Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that after acquiring tree transplanters, the relocation of trees to alternative locations will be ensured promptly.

The meeting also approved the construction of a parking plaza on the plot adjacent to Centaurus Mall. Chairman CDA stated that commercial shops would also be constructed in the parking plaza.

He further instructed to plan the construction of a parking plaza in Sector I-8 as well.