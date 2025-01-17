Challenging Constitutional Amendment

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the 26th constitutional amendment. The petitioners include: the Lahore High Court Bar Association, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), Jamaat Islami ( JI ), and ten former Presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association besides a few lawyers in their personal capacity. The crux of these petitions is that the amendments are contrary to the principle of judicial independence, and separation of powers as well as against the basic structure of the Constitution.

These petitions probably have been filed in the light of the full court decision of SC in 2015 when it heard petitions challenging the 18th and 21st amendments which were pending since 2010. Although the court dismissed petitions against the Eighteenth Amendment by a 14-3 majority and those against the 21st Amendment by an 11-6 majority 9 out of 14 judges maintained that parliament’s powers to amend the Constitution were limited, and it was for the SC which was a guardian of the constitution to determine those limitations and if those limits were crossed to strike down the amendment. They coined the concept of ‘Basic Structure’.

However, four judges including Chief Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, and Justice Saqib Nisar rejected any limitations on parliament’s power to amend the Constitution quashing the doctrine of ‘ basic structure’. They were right on the money to understand the spirit and thought behind the absolute power of the parliament to amend any provision of the constitution.

To avoid making the article lengthy I will mention the views of only two judges in this regard. Justice Saqib Nisar stated “Matters of governance must be decided by the chosen representatives of the people, and should not be left at the “mercy of the collective wisdom of unelected judges”, who “are the least accountable branch in Pakistan. The “basic structure” doctrine, as adopted by the Supreme Court in India, is a vehicle for judicial aggrandizement of power at the expense of the elected representatives of the people”.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa argued “Even if the preamble and salient features of the Constitution expressed the will of a past generation then why should the Supreme Court hold future generations hostage to it? Surely, if at some future stage the people of this country have a change of heart or mind … then the will of the people will have its way and the aspirations of yore or yesteryears may not be able to shackle it”. These minority views are jurisprudentially and constitutionally far more convincing than the majority’s opinion regarding limitations on the powers of the parliament.

Remember when the SC took up petitions against 18th and 21st Amendments the judicial activism was at its peak. Judges were in assertive mode and as rightly pointed out by Justice Saqib Nisar the doctrine of ‘basic structure’ was a vehicle for judicial aggrandizement at the expense of the elected representatives of the people.

The petitions are still pending with the Supreme Court and the petitioners are urging the court to strike down the amendment and form a full bench to hear these petitions. Whether these petitions will be heard by a full court or the issue will be referred to the constitutional bench is yet to be decided.

As far as the question whether the SC can review the amendments and even nullify them or not we will have to look at what the Constitution says in this regard. Article 239(5) and (6) expressly and unequivocally state “No amendment of the Constitution shall be called in question in any court on any ground whatsoever. For the removal of doubt, it is hereby declared that there is no limitation whatsoever on the power of the Majlis-i-Shoora (parliament) to amend any of the provisions of the Constitution”. When the constitution says that the parliament can amend any provision of the constitution it also implies that the parliament can also change its fundamental structure.

Article 239(5) and (6) of the constitution vesting absolute and unchallengeable power in the parliament to amend any provision of the constitution is very logical from the perspective of bringing changes in the constitution to deal with new challenges and emerging ground realities. It is because of this rationale that every written constitution makes provision for amending the constitution by the parliament. Accordingly so far 26 amendments have been made in the constitution of Pakistan.

The parliament is the creator of the constitution which reflects the will of the people. When this constitution was framed there was a general consensus that Pakistan needed a parliamentary system of government. The parliament also determined fundamental rights as well as the principle of tri-chotomy of powers. As regards making amendments in the constitution, I will go with remarks of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa regarding absolute power of parliament to amend any clause or article of the constitution in conformity with the will of the people. These articles hardly need any interpretation.

So When the constitution categorically says that there is no limitation on the power of the parliament to amend any of its provisions and it cannot be challenged in any court of law on any ground, the courts must uphold it by refraining from entertaining any petition against any amendment or condescending to give a different meaning to the relevant Article.

The judiciary being custodian of the constitution must strictly adhere to the constitution. I think the SC instead of fixing the case for hearing should refuse to entertain petitions against the 26th amendment or if it is decided to fix them for hearing the verdict must be given in the light of Article 239(5) and (6) to decide the issue for ever. Parliament represents the will of the people therefore it cannot be nullified by any court as the constitution itself declares so unequivocally. Hearing the petitions against the amendment will itself be violation of the Constitution.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com.