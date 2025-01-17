China to build cloud-based early warning systems with Pakistan, other states

ISLAMABAD - China’s Meteorological Administration (CMA) is set to strengthen international cooperation in climate change adaptation by developing cloud-based early warning systems with key nations across Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific including Pakistan.

This was stated by Dr. Chen Zhenlin, Administrator of CMA, during the Administration’s annual national conference held in Beijing earlier this month, according to China Economic Net. Chen revealed that the initiative is part of China’s broader efforts in 2025 to enhance its role in global climate resilience, which includes working alongside the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.

The proposed cloud-based early warning system aims to support early disaster prevention and response efforts, providing timely and accurate meteorological information to regions vulnerable to climate change.

According to the report, Global Cooperation Barometer 2025 developed by World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, global cooperation on climate goals improved in 2024, with increased finance flows and higher trade in low-carbon technologies such as solar, wind and electric vehicles.

“Yet, urgent action is required to meet net-zero targets as global emissions continue to rise. Greater global cooperation will be essential to scale up technologies and secure the financing needed to meet climate goals by 2030,” reads the report.

Besides, China’s meteorological departments have upgraded the overseas reception stations of the CMA Satellite Data Broadcasting System (CMACast) for meteorological departments in 13 countries including Malaysia, Maldives, and Pakistan.

So far, FY satellites have expanded services to 132 countries and regions worldwide, and more than 1,400 trainees from 92 countries have received training in FY satellite technologies, further outlining China’s intent to support developing countries in bolstering their early warning systems, in line with the United Nations’ climate action agenda.