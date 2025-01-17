Convener Pak-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group, British HC discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD - MNA Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Convener of the Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group, extended a warm welcome to British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, and senior members of the UK High Commission.

During the meeting, the Convener highlighted the recent virtual session held between the members of Pakistan’s National Assembly and British Members of Parliament (MPs).

He stated that this session was a pivotal step in enhancing parliamentary ties between the two nations, promoting stronger people-to-people and parliament-to-parliament interactions. He also emphasized that such exchanges are vital to fostering continued growth in the longstanding and historic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. He also underscored the importance of climate financing in addressing the global challenge of climate change. He emphasized the need for the two countries to collaborate on environmental issues, as these concerns are critical for the future of the planet.

In her remarks, the British High Commissioner reiterated the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and the UK. She highlighted the necessity of entering a new era of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in response to shared global challenges. The High Commissioner also emphasized the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic development, particularly with the allocation of £800 million towards higher education. She stressed that climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing the world, and it requires a collective global effort to mitigate its effects. She further highlighted the importance of partnerships in both climate change mitigation and broader development initiatives. Additionally, the High Commissioner pointed out the need to remove trade barriers between the two countries to facilitate stronger economic ties. The meeting was attended by members of Pak-Uk PFG Members National Assembly MNA Dr. Mirza Iftikhar Baig, MNA Ameen ul Haq, MNA Dr. Sobia Aslam Somoroo, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA Ramesh Lal, and MNA Ali Musa Gillani.

MNA Ameen ul Haq acknowledged the UK’s invaluable support for Pakistan’s higher education sector but called for greater collaboration in the IT sector to help advance Pakistan’s technological development. MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik praised the completion of Phase One of the Knowledge Gateway project and emphasized the importance of establishing UK university campuses in Pakistan. She also stressed the need for continued collaborative efforts to tackle climate change and other shared global challenges.

MNA Syed Ali Musa Gillani raised concerns about the perception of Pakistan, particularly in Western countries, and underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts to improve Pakistan’s image globally. MNA Prof. Aleem Khanzada highlighted the need for increased support in skill development, especially for Pakistan’s youth, to better equip them for the challenges of the future, according to a press release.