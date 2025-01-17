Court adjourns hearing of Chiniot mines case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Chiniot mines and minerals case against former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and others until February 7. Anti-corruption court Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad conducted the proceedings, during which former secretary of Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema and other accused appeared.

However, the former speaker did not attend.

The counsel for Sibtain Khan submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until February 7 and directed all accused to ensure their presence at the next hearing.

The case, previously handled by an accountability court, was transferred to the anti-corruption court on October 9, 2024, following the restoration of certain amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. In addition to Sibtain Khan, several other individuals, including Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema, are named as accused.

The charges against Sibtain Khan allege that he misused his position to award a multi-billion-rupee contract to a firm of his choice in 2007 during his tenure as the Minister for Mines and Minerals under the PML-Q government. The firm allegedly had a paid-up capital of only Rs. 2.5 million and reportedly lacked the necessary experience for the project.