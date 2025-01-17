Friday, January 17, 2025
DC orders beautification of Bahawalpur city

Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed the measures taken to beautify the city. The deputy commissioner urged the participants to carry out road repairs and maintenance, lane marking, painting on road medians, and the upkeep of green belts and plant grass and seasonal flowering plants. He instructed that street lights be kept functional and monuments be installed at the city’s intersections. He emphasised that the relevant officials should work as a team. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur City, AC Bahawalpur Sadr, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Deputy Director Development, SE Highways, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Chief Officer District Council, and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Later, the DC visited various areas of the city to assess the tree-planting initiatives. He directed the officials to eliminate encroachments, maintain and repair roads, and care for the green belts.

Punjab’s new property tax system not addl burden on taxpayers, claims official

Staff Reporter

