Discos losses up by Rs24b in Jul-Nov amid govt’s tall claims

ISLAMABAD - Despite the federal government’s haughty claims of improved performance of power sector, the losses incurred by ex-Wapda power distribution companies (Discos) have increased by 34 percent (or Rs 24 billion) during July-November period of FY2024-25 as compared to the same period last fiscal year.

The Discos losses/inefficiency has increased from Rs70 billion during July to November 2023 to Rs94 billion during the same period of 2024-25, official documents revealed.

According to the documents, the Discos recoveries during the first five months of FY2024-25 have improved considerably. During July to November 2023, the Discos under recoveries were Rs153 billion, which reduced to Rs76 billion during July to November period of 2024-25.

The circular debt has decreased during the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25 by Rs297 billion to Rs2381 billion from Rs2,678 billion in July to November of the fiscal year 2023-24.

As compare to June 2024, the circular debt has decreased by Rs12 billion during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal year. In June 2024, the circular debt was Rs2,393 billion.

The total payables to power producers increased by Rs8 billion to Rs1608 billion during the first five months of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs1600 billion in June 2024. However, as compared to July-November 2023, the payables to power producers has considerably declined. From July-November, the payable to power producers were Rs 1822 billion, which declined to Rs 1608 billion during the same period of the ongoing fiscal year. The generation companies payables to fuel suppliers also declined to Rs90 billion during July-November 2024-25 from Rs 91 billion during the same period of FY2023-24 and from Rs110 billion in June 2024.

Amount parked in PHL has increased to Rs683 billion in July-November 2024-25 from Rs765 billion during the same period last fiscal.

The amount of budgeted but unreleased subsidies declined to Rs5 billion during July-November period from Rs10 billion during the same period last fiscal year.

The interest charges to PHL and IPPs increased from Rs 63 billion in July-November 2023 to Rs70 billion during the same period of the ongoing fiscal.