District Health Council activated in Khanewal on CM orders

KHANEWAL - The District Health Council Khanewal has been revitalised following directives from Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to provide better healthcare services to people. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman chaired a meeting of the council, focusing on the state of medical facilities at the District Jail Hospital. During the session, the DC conducted a detailed review of the healthcare services provided to prisoners and examined the hospital’s operational challenges. The meeting stressed the urgency of equipping the District Health Authority with essential HIV diagnostic kits to enhance early detection efforts. Furthermore, officials briefed the DC on vacant posts for doctors and paramedical staff in the Jail Hospital. In a bid to modernise medical infrastructure, the council approved the installation of air conditioners in the pharmacy and laboratory to maintain optimal temperature conditions for medicines and equipment. Additionally, a formal request will be submitted to the Punjab government for the provision of an X-ray machine to improve diagnostic capabilities at the Jail Hospital. DC Salma Suleman confirmed that the longstanding shortage of medicines for prisoners has been resolved, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential drugs moving forward. This proactive approach highlights the district administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare standards and fulfilling the medical needs of all citizens, including incarcerated individuals.

81 girls to tie knot under Dhee Rani project in Khanewal

Registration of exactly 81 girls has so far been completed under Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Dhee Rani” programme making them entitled to receive over Rs300,000 worth of dowry and ‘Salami’ when they tie the knot on mass wedding day scheduled Jan 30, 2025. In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman to review arrangements for mass wedding ceremony here Thursday, officials informed that each couple would get dowry worth Rs206,000 besides Rs100,000 ‘Salami’ through bank transfer, said an official release issued here Thursday. The DC took a detailed briefing on mass wedding ceremony and directed officials to make flawless arrangements. Additional deputy commissioner general (ADCG), besides officials from transport authority, social welfare and others were present.