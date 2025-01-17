ECP suspends 11 NA, 7 SA lawmakers for failing to submit asset details

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory body yesterday finally suspended the membership of eleven lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) and seven from Sindh Assembly (SA) for not submitting assets details despite reminders.

The MPs were reminded a number of times to submit assets details till the end of year 2024 (Dec 31). The lawmakers were given sixteen days to submit details by January 16, as a large number of MPs from provincial assemblies and National Assembly had not submitted the details.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the suspended NA members include Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Ishaq Khan, Muhammad Ali, Kamaluddin, Asmatullah, Syed Mehmood Shah, Samina Matloob, Naseeba, Shamim Ara and Rubina Irfan.

Seven members of the Sindh Assembly have also been suspended for the same reason. The suspended members include Adeel Ahmed, Hizbullah, Arlsan Taj, and others.

These members will be unable to participate in parliamentary proceedings until they submit their annual asset details, including the Statements of Assets and Liabilities for themselves, their spouses, and dependent children, as of June 30, in Form-B for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The constitutional experts viewed that the memberships of many MPs were also suspended in the past due to not submitting assets details to the Election Commission of Pakistan.