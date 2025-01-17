Faisalabad Police claim three dacoits arrested during raids

FAISALABAD - Thikriwala police have arrested three alleged dacoits. A police report said here on Thursday that a police team, headed by SHO Nawaz Bhatti, raided a hideout of outlaws near the graveyard of Chak No 274-JB, Sarhala and held three accused. They were identified as Hamza, Sufyan and Aftab. The police recovered weapons and cell-phones from their possession. Meanwhile, the same police during a search operation arrested two proclaimed offenders of A-category. They were identified as Uzair and Akmal. They were sent to lockups. Separately, Civil Lines police booked the administrative team of a private hotel located near the general bus stand over lack of security arrangements. Neither, there were security guards nor any arrangements for monitoring of CCTV cameras.