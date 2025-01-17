Fog disrupts life in Punjab; rain and snow expected in KP, Balochistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather across most regions of the country over the next 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog is expected during the morning and night in Punjab, upper Sindh, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, light rain and snowfall are anticipated in western Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by evening or night.

The current weather pattern is dominated by continental air, though a shallow westerly wave is projected to affect upper and western areas starting tomorrow evening or night.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions were reported nationwide, with light rain in northern Balochistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat. Punjab experienced widespread moderate to dense fog, disrupting daily activities and road traffic. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -11°C, making it the coldest location in the country.

In Punjab, dense fog enveloped several cities, including Lahore, on Friday, severely impacting routine life and halting traffic. Motorway authorities reported closures of M2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M3 (Lahore to Darkhana), M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad), and M11 (Lahore to Sialkot) due to poor visibility.

Motorway police have advised commuters to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and urged drivers to exercise caution, drive slowly, and use fog lights. They also recommended avoiding unnecessary travel as dense fog continues to affect visibility on highways nationwide.