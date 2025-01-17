Four die, 11 injured as dumper bumps into school van in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Four people including two minor girls, a female schoolteacher and school van driver died as a speeding dumper hit a school van here at Chak No. 133-SB ,46 Adda Road, situation in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah informed that a school van after school off time was returning to his town from Sillanwali. When it reached near Chak No 133-SB, it collided with a speeding dumper. As a resultant, two minor girls including Fateh Noor (8), daughter of Imran of 132-SB, one minor girl of five years, a female teacher of 28 years and school van driver of above 30 died on-the-spot while 11 children including girls and boys sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sillanwali for necessary legal formalities. The police also took the dumper into custody while driver of the dumper managed to escape from the site.

Food outlets fined

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed hefty fines on various food points over violations. According to PFA officials, the teams checked various food outlets in district Mianwali and imposed fine amounting to Rs215,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage. The teams of PFA discarded 36-kg of substandard pickle, 30 litres of adulterated milk, 44-kg unhygienic vermicelli and 1.5-kg expired spices during checking.

13 criminals netted

The district police arrested 13 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the teams raided at various localities and netted— Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid, Suleman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Six power thieves nabbed

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Thursday. According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.