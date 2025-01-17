Friday, January 17, 2025
Governor meets parents of reportedly abducted child

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
KARACHI  -  Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met the parents of abducted child Sarim, hailing from New Karachi, at Governor House here.

During the meeting, Sarim’s mother pleaded with the Governor, expressing hope in his efforts for her child’s recovery, said a statement on Thursday.

The Governor Sindh immediately contacted IG Sindh Police, instructing him to ensure the safe recovery of Sarim at all costs.  He also reached out to the Chief of CPLC, directing them to utilize all available resources, including surveillance cameras, intelligence data, and other tools, to locate Sarim. Assuring Sarim’s mother, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stated, “Rest assured, Sarim will be recovered soon, God willing.” He further emphasized that every possible measure is being taken to ensure the child’s safe return.

Thanksgiving day to be observed on Friday for Gaza ceasefire: Governor Tessori

Punjab’s new property tax system not addl burden on taxpayers, claims official

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that Friday will be observed as thanksgiving day to mark the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Welcoming the truce and the release of hostages, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori stated that the agreement is a result of the immense sacrifices of thousands of Palestinians. He emphasized that the real challenge lies in preventing Israel from continuing its occupation of Palestine and stressed the importance of allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urged Muslim countries to assist Palestinians in resettlement efforts and reiterated that the core issue will remain unresolved until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

