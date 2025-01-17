Friday, January 17, 2025
Governor Tessori meets Kyrgyz Minister of Education and Science

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Kyrgystan’s Minister of Education and Science, Ms. Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, at the Governor House here. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, promoting higher education in contemporary times and the development of IT courses, among other key topics, said a statement on Thursday. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted the efforts being made to enhance higher education across the province.

He shared that the Governor House is hosting free IT courses for youth, covering advanced topics like Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, and Web 3.0. He also announced plans to expand these courses to major cities, including Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, and Larkana.

Ms Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva commended the IT initiatives, stating that such efforts would secure a bright future for the youth. She also appreciated other Governor initiatives, including “Bell of Hope” and the ration drive, describing them as exemplary measures for community welfare.

Our Staff Reporter

