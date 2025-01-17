Friday, January 17, 2025
Govt approves second phase of institutional rightsizing

Web Desk
12:10 PM | January 17, 2025
The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved the second phase of rightsizing for various institutions.

Key decisions include limiting institutional services to a maximum of three years and initiating third-party audits through reputable consultants hired via the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

Several amendments concerning the upgrading and merging of institutions have also been approved. The committee for rightsizing will collaborate with third-party consultants to finalize the Terms of Reference (TORs).

The Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) has been directed to work towards self-sufficiency, with its progress to be reviewed after a year. A sub-committee will oversee the implementation of these measures.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized rightsizing five key ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom, and Health, with the Prime Minister set to make final decisions. He reiterated the government's priority to minimize the financial burden on lower-income groups.

