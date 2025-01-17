Govt approves second phase of institutional rightsizing

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved the second phase of rightsizing for various institutions.

Key decisions include limiting institutional services to a maximum of three years and initiating third-party audits through reputable consultants hired via the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

Several amendments concerning the upgrading and merging of institutions have also been approved. The committee for rightsizing will collaborate with third-party consultants to finalize the Terms of Reference (TORs).

The Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) has been directed to work towards self-sufficiency, with its progress to be reviewed after a year. A sub-committee will oversee the implementation of these measures.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized rightsizing five key ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom, and Health, with the Prime Minister set to make final decisions. He reiterated the government's priority to minimize the financial burden on lower-income groups.