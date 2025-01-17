IHC maintains objections on acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday maintained the objections of registrar office on acquittal petition of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case. The court directed the petitioners to remove the objections of the office and file the case again after rectifying.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case alongwith the objections of registrar office. Petitioners’ lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that on the instructions of the office, verified copies of the documents have been attached with the petition.

The court noted that the signatures of Bushra Bibi were also missing on the documents and asked the lawyer to also remove this objection. During the hearing, Salman Safdar Advocate pleaded that the trial court is running the case proceeding in haste and usually conducting three hearings in a day. He said that it was the fourth trial on an identical matter. “The court had recorded the statements of seven witnesses and today, too, three are summoned for testimony,” Salman Safdar maintained.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb questioned that if the court could pass directions to the trial court to run the trial in slow pace.

The court, subsequently instructed the petitioners’ counsel to remove the objections and adjourned further hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that the trial court had dismissed the acquittal pleas of the accused in this case and they have challenged the verdict before the IHC.