Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi convicted in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case

Former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi on Friday were convicted in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case with the PTI founder being sentenced to 14 years in prison and a seven-year jail term handed to his wife.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict — previously delayed three times — in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail. The court also imposed fines on Imran and Bushra, amounting to Rs1million and Rs500,000, respectively.

The couple was indicted in the case on Feb 27, 2024, shortly after the general elections.

The team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), led by Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, was present at Adiala jail to attend the announcement of the much-awaited verdict by Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Also present at the jail were the wife of the PTI founder, Barristers Gohar Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Salman Akram Raja, and other lawyers.

Bushra, following the announcement of the verdict, was taken into custody, with sources saying that her cell in the Adiala jail was already prepared.

As per the verdict, the former prime minister Khan has been convicted for "corrupt practices" and "misuse of authority", while the first lady has been convicted for "involvement in illegal activities". The judge directed the authorities to give the Al-Qadir Trust University in the federal government's custody.

Al-Qadir Trust Case

The case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023, accuses Khan and his wife of misusing £190 million sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan as part of a settlement involving a property tycoon.

The PTI-led government allegedly approved the agreement with the tycoon on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details, and redirected the money to the Supreme Court on the tycoon’s behalf.

In return, the couple reportedly received valuable land to establish an educational institute, Al-Qadir Trust University, in Islamabad. NAB alleges this arrangement provided legal cover for the tycoon’s illicit funds.

The couple was formally charged in February 2024, with prominent witnesses against Khan including his former cabinet members and senior officials. The court also declared six co-accused, including Zulfi Bukhari and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, as absconders, freezing their assets.

Although Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in this case, and Bushra Bibi received pre-arrest bail, their defense faced setbacks when the court rejected a list of 16 witnesses proposed by Khan. Over the course of the trial, four judges presided over the case, with Judge Nasir Javed now issuing the final verdict.