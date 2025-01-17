India can’t change Kashmir status: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India cannot unilaterally change the international status of Kashmir as a disputed territory. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan rejected India’s claims over Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that the region remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, whose final status must be resolved under relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Khan dismissed recent statements by Indian officials as baseless, saying: “India has no legal or moral grounds to assert fictitious claims over Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The territory’s future must be determined by the Kashmiri people through the UN-sanctioned process.”

He criticized India’s policies, accusing New Delhi of destabilizing the region through state-sponsored terrorism and oppressive measures in occupied Kashmir. On the upcoming inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, the spokesperson announced that Pakistan would be represented by its Ambassador in Washington, reflecting the nation’s continued commitment to engaging with the new US administration.

About invitation to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the US event, he said, this was not routed through the foreign ministry. Emphasizing the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the US, he said: “Our relationship with the US remains rich and multifaceted. We look forward to strengthening this vital partnership under the new administration, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as regional stability and counterterrorism.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s growing and solid cooperation with Russia, Khan praised the progress made in bilateral ties over the past year, noting key diplomatic and governmental exchanges.

“Russia is an important partner for Pakistan. Our multi-layered dialogue spans defence, diplomacy, and economic collaboration, all contributing to regional stability,” he added.

On Afghanistan, Khan stressed the importance of addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism, particularly the sanctuaries enjoyed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Afghan soil.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing friendly ties with Afghanistan, and added: “We are in continuous contact with Afghan authorities to resolve the issue of terrorism sanctuaries. This remains a key concern, but we are committed to building a strong, stable relationship with our neighbour.”

Responding to allegations by Indian officials regarding alleged Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan, Khan labelled the claims as fabrications.

“For a country accused globally of running criminal syndicates and supporting terrorism, India’s accusations are both hypocritical and unfounded. It must end its destructive policies if it genuinely seeks regional peace,” he said.

The spokesperson welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza, calling for its full implementation and a move toward a permanent solution.

He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Speaking about Pakistan’s active role in addressing climate change, Khan outlined the government’s efforts at both domestic and international levels to tackle this pressing challenge.

He noted that Pakistan’s delegation recently played a proactive role at the COP conference in Baku, emphasizing the nation’s vulnerability and commitment to global climate action.

Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan was determined to defend its interests, promote stability and uphold international law.