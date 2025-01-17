InfraZamin Pakistan and HABIBMETRO Partner to Provide a Structured PKR 800m Guaranteed Trade Finance Facility to Jaffer Business Systems (Private) Limited

ISLAMABAD - InfraZamin Pakistan (IZP), has successfully issued its first short-term guarantee of PKR 600m against a PKR 800m Trade Finance Facility by HABIBMETRO for Jaffer Business Systems. The groundbreaking facility will support Jaffer Business Systems (JBS), an established technology and business solutions provider, to expand its business in digital and IT infrastructure solutions.

This guarantee structure will provide a crucial boost to JBS’s business operations and address the limited availability of trade finance lines for import of vital IT infrastructure. The facility will enable JBS to deliver quick IT equipment, infrastructure and solutions to its client base, particularly banks and large multinationals, and contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic and digital growth.

As InfraZamin’s first PKR denominated, short term guarantee for trade finance, this transaction reflects the organization’s commitment to enable private sector credit. By mitigating credit risks associated with import LC’s, the guarantee carries substantial economic and developmental benefits, with JBS planning to expand its client base and partner with multiple local firms to expand its domestic outreach. These collaborations are expected to create 80-90 jobs over the next two years, with 20% of these positions reserved for women, while enhancing support for internet banking and digital wallets to promote financial inclusion and drive economic activity.

“This transaction represents InfraZamin’s dedication to address critical market needs of private sector credit expansion,” said Maheen Rahman, CEO of InfraZamin Pakistan. “We are proud to partner with Jaffer Business Systems and HABIBMETRO to support trade finance, IT infrastructure and digital economy growth.”

Speaking on behalf of Jaffer Business Systems, Veqar Ul Islam, CEO, stated, “Truly delighted with the signing today. JBS is growing at an aggressive pace both locally and internationally. It has a bold vision for 2030 and the partnership with Infrazamin and HABIBMETRO will act as one of the key drivers to strongly push towards the vision of 2030.”

Mr. Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO stated “We are pleased to partner with InfraZamin Pakistan to provide a guaranteed trade finance facility to Jaffer Business Systems. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of businesses in Pakistan, particularly in the digital and IT infrastructure sectors. By enabling companies like JBS, we aim to contribute to the advancement of Pakistan’s digital economy.”

The transaction aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly promoting gender equality, fostering job creation, and enhancing digital infrastructure to support sustainable growth.