Int’l conference at SAU highlights women empowerment in agriculture sector

HYDERABAD - A two-day international conference on “Agricultural Development and Women Empowerment: Challenges and Way Forward” concluded at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, bringing together national and international experts to address critical issues facing women in the agriculture sector. The event emphasized empowering women through enhanced decision-making authority, equal pay and access to markets and capacity building initiatives for sustainable agricultural practices.

According to a SAU spokesperson, during the event, experts and participants outlined key recommendations, including the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices, the promotion of innovative energy technologies such as photocatalytic fuel cells and the development of nutrient-rich, biofortified crops to tackle malnutrition. Gender-equitable policies ensuring women’s access to agricultural resources were also stressed, alongside strengthening rural women’s economic roles through training and resources for livestock management.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted the essential role women play in national development, particularly in agriculture. “Women constitute over half the population and make vital contributions to farming and economic activities. Agriculture offers boundless opportunities for both rural and urban women,” he remarked.

Dr Siyal praised government efforts to promote women’s empowerment and urged academic institutions, social organizations and communities to enhance training programs supporting women in agriculture. Director UA&FA Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar lauded the conference as a groundbreaking initiative by SAU, aimed at empowering women in agriculture and producing impactful outcomes. He underscored the need for greater social recognition of rural women’s contributions to economic development.

Conference Secretary Dr Shabana Memon called for the eradication of discriminatory practices and assured that the event would guide future efforts to address the challenges faced by women farmers effectively.

Anne Klervimarie Cherriere from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dean FCPD Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Engr Mansoor Rizvi, Syed Farhan Shah, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Shahnawaz Mari, Dr Mehmooda Burero, Dr Farhana Rizvi, Dr Aasia Akbar Panhwar, Dr Shehla Karim Baloch, Dr Feroza Soomro, Dr Lubna Rajput and Iqra Kanwal also spoke at the event.