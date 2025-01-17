Islamabad airport staff wins praise for returning passenger’s valuables

ISLAMABAD - In a remarkable display of professionalism, Islamabad airport authorities successfully returned valuable belongings, including Rs. 1.9 million in foreign currency, to a passenger who had accidentally left them at the customs scanner. The passenger, who arrived from Sharjah via a private airline, forgot the items during the customs process.

Airport staff used the identification card found in the purse and the Immigration Biometrics System to trace and contact the passenger.

The recovered belongings included a laptop, residency documents, credit cards, and other valuables. Upon receiving his items, the passenger expressed heartfelt gratitude to the airport staff for their efficiency and integrity.

The incident highlights the commitment of Islamabad Airport’s management to maintaining high standards of professionalism and customer service.