Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad airport staff wins praise for returning passenger’s valuables

APP
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  In a remarkable display of professionalism, Islamabad airport authorities successfully returned valuable belongings, including Rs. 1.9 million in foreign currency, to a passenger who had accidentally left them at the customs scanner. The passenger, who arrived from Sharjah via a private airline, forgot the items during the customs process.

Airport staff used the identification card found in the purse and the Immigration Biometrics System to trace and contact the passenger.

The recovered belongings included a laptop, residency documents, credit cards, and other valuables. Upon receiving his items, the passenger expressed heartfelt gratitude to the airport staff for their efficiency and integrity.

The incident highlights the commitment of Islamabad Airport’s management to maintaining high standards of professionalism and customer service.

Supreme Court hears appeal against civilian trials in military courts

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025