Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Israeli Security Cabinet approves Gaza cease-fire, prisoner swap agreement

Israeli Security Cabinet approves Gaza cease-fire, prisoner swap agreement
Anadolu
10:19 PM | January 17, 2025
International

The Israeli Security and Political Cabinet on Friday approved a prisoner exchange agreement and a cease-fire in Gaza, despite reports that three ministers opposed it.

The Security Cabinet is made up of 11 ministers. However, the agreement with Hamas will be submitted to the Cabinet later Friday, with expectations of its approval.

According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, "After evaluating all political, security, and humanitarian aspects, and recognizing that the proposed deal aligns with the war's objectives, the Ministerial Committee for National Security Affairs (Political-Security Cabinet) has recommended the government approve the proposed plan."

"The Cabinet is expected to meet later today," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported that three ministers voted against the agreement: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, a member of the Likud Party.

PM Shehbaz directs to set up world-class cargo scanning system

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025