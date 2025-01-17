Israeli Security Cabinet approves Gaza cease-fire, prisoner swap agreement

The Israeli Security and Political Cabinet on Friday approved a prisoner exchange agreement and a cease-fire in Gaza, despite reports that three ministers opposed it.

The Security Cabinet is made up of 11 ministers. However, the agreement with Hamas will be submitted to the Cabinet later Friday, with expectations of its approval.

According to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, "After evaluating all political, security, and humanitarian aspects, and recognizing that the proposed deal aligns with the war's objectives, the Ministerial Committee for National Security Affairs (Political-Security Cabinet) has recommended the government approve the proposed plan."

"The Cabinet is expected to meet later today," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported that three ministers voted against the agreement: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, a member of the Likud Party.