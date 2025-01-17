Friday, January 17, 2025
Jubilee Life Insurance hosts graduation ceremony for its 2024 batch of tech graduates

PR
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, hosted its second graduation ceremony for the 2024 batch of ‘Tech Graduates’ at Beach Luxury Hotel Karachi. The event celebrated the achievements of the latest cohort of Tech Management Trainees, who have successfully completed their year-long journey of learning, innovation, and professional development within the organization.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural program, the Tech Graduate Program continues to play a vital role in further enhancing Jubilee Life Insurance’s technological capacity. The 2024 batch was actively involved in transformative projects within the IT department, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront under expert mentorship. The program is designed to empower fresh talent in the field of technology, enabling seamless connectivity and collaboration across departments while strengthening Jubilee Life Insurance’s technological standing, establishing a fresh precedent in the insurance sector.

Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Life Insurance, shared his thoughts on the occasion stating: “This program is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting a culture of innovation. Our Tech Graduates stand as a prime example of our efforts to integrate technology into our core operations, ensuring that we continue to evolve and meet the challenges of an increasingly digital world.”

Kashif Naqvi, Group Head Technology & Project Management at Jubilee Life Insurance, added: “The Tech Graduate Program embodies our vision for technological transformation by equipping fresh talent with the skills and opportunities to grow. The 2024 batch has demonstrated exceptional potential, and we are excited to see them contribute meaningfully to Jubilee Life’s technological advancements.”

The graduation ceremony not only marks the start of a new journey for the Tech Graduates but also underscores Jubilee Life Insurance’s ongoing efforts to remain at the forefront of innovation in Pakistan’s insurance industry.

