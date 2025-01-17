Khawaja Asif alleges PTI leader's corruption unveiled in Al-Qadir Trust case

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused a prominent figure, known for alleging theft by others, of being exposed for involvement in a major corruption scandal.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, he referred to the Al-Qadir Trust case, asserting it revealed the individual’s role in corruption while others were wrongfully imprisoned.

Asif alleged that funds recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) were illegally transferred to a business tycoon’s account without cabinet approval, in clear violation of legal procedures.

He contrasted this with Nawaz Sharif, who, despite facing false accusations, focused on transforming the country’s infrastructure, with his daughter contributing significantly to youth empowerment.

Asif also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts to stabilise the economy.

Calling for political dialogue, Asif emphasised that a party’s future is determined by public support. He criticised the PTI for its internal disputes and defections.