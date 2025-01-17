Friday, January 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Khyber dist honours contributors to polio campaign

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The district administration Khyber organized a special ceremony at the Jirga Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here Thursday to honor the invaluable contributions of tribal elders, social figures, and police personnel in the recent polio campaign.  

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, District Police Chief Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsanullah, District Health Chief Dr. Faisal, along with representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Polio Program, and other officials.  

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao praised the collective efforts of polio workers, community leaders, and law enforcement in the fight against polio. He acknowledged their dedication and urged them to maintain the same spirit in upcoming campaigns, stressing the importance of eradicating polio from the region permanently.  

Supreme Court hears appeal against civilian trials in military courts

The ceremony concluded with the Deputy Commissioner and the District Police Chief awarding certificates of appreciation to tribal elders, social activists, local government representatives, and police personnel as a token of gratitude for their services.  

The participants expressed their unwavering commitment to support the District Administration and Health Department in achieving a polio-free Khyber. “This is a shared mission, and we are determined to fulfill our role in protecting our children from this preventable disease,” said a tribal elder during the event.  

The district administration Khyber has renewed its appeal to parents, urging them to vaccinate their children. “Two drops of the polio vaccine can save your children from a lifetime of disability,” reminded the administration, emphasizing the significance of public cooperation in achieving this critical health milestone.  

Convener Pak-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group, British HC discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Efforts such as these continue to bring Khyber closer to the goal of being a polio-free district, with stakeholders united in their determination to safeguard future generations.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025