Khyber dist honours contributors to polio campaign

Peshawar - The district administration Khyber organized a special ceremony at the Jirga Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here Thursday to honor the invaluable contributions of tribal elders, social figures, and police personnel in the recent polio campaign.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, District Police Chief Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsanullah, District Health Chief Dr. Faisal, along with representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Polio Program, and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao praised the collective efforts of polio workers, community leaders, and law enforcement in the fight against polio. He acknowledged their dedication and urged them to maintain the same spirit in upcoming campaigns, stressing the importance of eradicating polio from the region permanently.

The ceremony concluded with the Deputy Commissioner and the District Police Chief awarding certificates of appreciation to tribal elders, social activists, local government representatives, and police personnel as a token of gratitude for their services.

The participants expressed their unwavering commitment to support the District Administration and Health Department in achieving a polio-free Khyber. “This is a shared mission, and we are determined to fulfill our role in protecting our children from this preventable disease,” said a tribal elder during the event.

The district administration Khyber has renewed its appeal to parents, urging them to vaccinate their children. “Two drops of the polio vaccine can save your children from a lifetime of disability,” reminded the administration, emphasizing the significance of public cooperation in achieving this critical health milestone.

Efforts such as these continue to bring Khyber closer to the goal of being a polio-free district, with stakeholders united in their determination to safeguard future generations.