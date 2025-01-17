Friday, January 17, 2025
KP approves angiography machine for DIK hospital

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  In a major development for the people of Dera Ismail Khan, the provincial government has approved the purchase of an angiography machine for the District Headquarters Hospital.  

The announcement was made by Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Faraz Ahmad Mughal, who termed the initiative a significant step in providing advanced medical facilities to the region.  

The angiography machine will be installed in the hospital’s catheterization laboratory (Cath Lab), enabling residents of Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding districts to access angiography services locally, without needing to travel to other cities.  

Faraz Ahmad Mughal emphasized that providing quality health care to the people was a top priority for the provincial government.  

He further added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the journey of public welfare and development was progressing steadily, with a strong focus on enhancing healthcare services alongside other sectors.

He said that the initiative reflected the provincial government’s mission to ensure top-tier medical facilities for the province’s population.

OUR STAFF REPORT

