KP government to dismiss caretaker-era employees under proposed bill

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to terminate employees hired during the caretaker administration.

The proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Removal from Services) Bill 2025, included in the assembly's agenda, targets recruitments made between January 22, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

Exemptions will apply to appointments made through the Public Service Commission and those under minority and child quotas.

The draft bill proposes the formation of a seven-member committee, chaired by the Establishment Secretary, to address challenges in removing employees hired during the caretaker period. This committee will have the authority to make final decisions on the status of these employees.

All government departments have been instructed to submit reports on caretaker-era recruitments within 30 days.