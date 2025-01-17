Friday, January 17, 2025
KP govt approves permanent funding for KMU public health lab

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved permanent budget funding for the Khyber Medical University Public Health Reference Laboratory (KMU-PHRL), marking a significant milestone in public health.  

Established in 2015 through collaboration among the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, the National Institute of Health Islamabad, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Khyber Medical University, PHRL has played a crucial role in advancing disease diagnosis and surveillance systems in the province.  

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor for Health and Finance, the Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, and Director General of Health Services for their support. He described the funding as a revolutionary step in public health and emphasized the need for preparedness for future pandemics.  

Supreme Court hears appeal against civilian trials in military courts

Prof Dr Zia praised the PHRL staff, who worked without salaries for five months, and expressed hope that the funding would boost their morale. He highlighted the laboratory’s critical role in diagnosing infectious diseases like Covid-19, dengue, and Mpox, and its contributions to evidence-based public health interventions and emergency preparedness.  

Since its inception, PHRL has completed over 1.9 million Covid-19 PCR tests and has become a key player in diagnosing diseases like Congo fever, dengue, and cholera. The newly approved funding will secure employment for trained staff and strengthen disease surveillance, aiding Pakistan’s commitments under the International Health Regulations (IHR).

This transformative step aims to fortify the healthcare system and enhance public health in the province.

Our Staff Reporter

