KP to showcase tourism at Pakistan Travel Mart

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) will represent the province at the Pakistan Travel Mart, scheduled from January 31 to February 2 at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chanzeb stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s participation aims to promote a positive image of the province, highlight its cultural heritage, and create job and investment opportunities. Other provinces, including Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with private sector travel and tourism stakeholders, will also attend the event.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is an annual expo that connects mobility partners with stakeholders from the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors to promote inbound, outbound, and domestic travel. KP-CTA plans to set up a pavilion showcasing handicrafts, traditional music, cultural items, brochures, and documentaries on the province’s tourism, culture, and investment opportunities.

Zahid Chanzeb noted that the province offers breathtaking river valleys, towering mountain peaks, and globally significant sites for Buddhists, Sikhs, and Muslims. KP-CTA has taken multiple steps to revive tourism, attract visitors.

, and position the province as a top destination for both domestic and international tourists.